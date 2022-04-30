Man guilty of raping, impregnating girl, 11
Victim too young to have willingly consented to sex, says judge
At the age of 10 and 11, a young girl was too young to willingly have sex with a 43-year-old man.
It was this finding that sealed the fate of a Humansdorp man on Friday when he was convicted in the Gqeberha high court of raping the child, who later fell pregnant...
