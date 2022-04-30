Kirkwood on a knife-edge

Tensions simmer in citrus belt town after deadly protest rampage

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Tension hung over an eerily quiet Kirkwood days after violent protests led to the death of one man and millions of rand in damage as buildings were gutted and equipment destroyed.



As the immeasurable cost due to fruit not being picked or watered mounts, the only visible activity in the small town about 80km from Gqeberha on Thursday was a heavy security presence...