Double murder accused claims he was nowhere near scene of shooting

One of two men accused of a double murder told the Gqeberha high court he was not even at the scene of the shooting, and that he had been visiting family at the time.



On Friday, under cross-examination by prosecutor Rafiq Ahmed, Riyaad Groves remained adamant that on the evening of November 2 2018 he had been with his girlfriend and other family members at a house in Almond Street, Jacksonville, enjoying a few drinks and making a potjie when he heard gunshots go off...