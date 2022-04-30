Civic groups challenge Karpowership licences

Outa, Green Connection ask court to set aside energy regulator’s decision

Two organisations are challenging the national energy regulator in court over the electricity generation licences it has granted to Turkish energy giant Karpowership to provide SA with power through a controversial 20-year deal.



The two groups said on Thursday they were applying for the Nersa licences — which if activated would result in the delivery of electricity to the Eskom grid from gas turbines installed on a fleet of floating powerships in Richards Bay, Saldanha Bay and the Port of Ngqura — to be reviewed and set aside. ..