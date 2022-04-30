Big move as Plett’s Market on Main eyes new premises

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A sense of nostalgia and a touch of excitement filled the air as Plettenberg Bay’s infamous Market on Main was torn down this week to make way for its new premises.



It is not the end for the famous venue, known for serving up some of Plett’s finest wines, but eatery and stall owners are still waiting for the municipality to give the go-ahead for a new permanent location...