Heartbreak for Gqeberha’s De Lange as rescued bear dies

Premium By Kathryn Kimberley -

He risked his life to save a circus bear from war-torn Ukraine, only for Masha to reach her forever home, suffer a stroke and sadly die.



This has left Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange heartbroken, but he says he would do it all over again to save an animal in need — and that’s exactly what he intends to do...