Brenton ‘loves his nuts’ as he hits road
Dad, 47, runs through Bay to raise awareness of testicular cancer
If you’ve spotted a bearded man running in the streets of Gqeberha in nothing but his speedo recently and thought that he is completely nuts, then you were not far off.
The words on his speedo read “I love my nuts” — and Brenton Schnetler is proud of the fact...
