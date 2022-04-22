Fun and laughter at Little Theatre with ‘The Taming of the Shrew’
Not even Eskom’s load-shedding could ruin a night of fun and laughter when the annual PE Shakespearean Festival (PESF) in collaboration with Pemads kicked off this year’s production of The Taming of the Shrew on Thursday.
After the PESF was forced to take a hiatus following the global outbreak of Covid-19, the 2022 rendition of William Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy is a refreshing way for audiences to be welcomed back to the theatre scene...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.