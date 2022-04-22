Fun and laughter at Little Theatre with ‘The Taming of the Shrew’

By Devon Koen -

Not even Eskom’s load-shedding could ruin a night of fun and laughter when the annual PE Shakespearean Festival (PESF) in collaboration with Pemads kicked off this year’s production of The Taming of the Shrew on Thursday.



After the PESF was forced to take a hiatus following the global outbreak of Covid-19, the 2022 rendition of William Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy is a refreshing way for audiences to be welcomed back to the theatre scene...