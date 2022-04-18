IN THE GARDEN | Palm trees create a welcoming holiday vibe

Little wonder they’re a popular choice to grow along entrances or around swimming pools

Premium By Julia Smith -

Sitting in church on Palm Sunday past with everywhere festooned in long fringed palm branches, had me thinking that little could equal the “welcome” expressed by the waving of palm fronds.



This is as it happened that first Sunday before Easter so long ago when Jesus, as it is written, rode into Jerusalem on a donkey...