IN THE GARDEN | Palm trees create a welcoming holiday vibe
Little wonder they’re a popular choice to grow along entrances or around swimming pools
Sitting in church on Palm Sunday past with everywhere festooned in long fringed palm branches, had me thinking that little could equal the “welcome” expressed by the waving of palm fronds.
This is as it happened that first Sunday before Easter so long ago when Jesus, as it is written, rode into Jerusalem on a donkey...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.