Nuts about ‘kats’

Tourists flock to view the ‘little earth men’ of the Klein Karoo

Premium By Elaine King -

Imagine getting up in the Klein Karoo when it’s still dark, literally freezing in winter, and heading out into the bundu in the hope of seeing little meerkats wake up and emerge from their burrows?



Well, the Wild Meerkat Adventure Tours is wildly popular — with a strong Garden Route following, not to mention an overseas market who do flick-flacks to see these little cats...