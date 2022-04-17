Grand dame and the world of the big birds

Ostriches loom large in vast land of secret beauty and infinite variety

By Elaine King

“A first encounter with the Karoo may seem arid, desolate and unforgiving, but to those who know it, it is a land of secret beauty and infinite variety.”



A woman by the name of Eve Palmer wrote this and I can’t think of a better way of describing the Klein Karoo...