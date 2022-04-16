Plett woman offers destitute children new beginning

Chance request to look after twins turns into life’s work for Celia Buso

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Celia Buso was on her way to church when she was stopped by two policemen who asked if she could look after six-month-old twins for the night.



Little did she know that this would be the birth of her non-profit organisation, New Beginnings Place of Safety, which offers a place of refuge to 10 vulnerable children — and has helped hundreds in the past...