Your Weekend

Plett woman offers destitute children new beginning

Chance request to look after twins turns into life’s work for Celia Buso

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 16 April 2022

Celia Buso was on her way to church when she was stopped by two policemen who asked if she could look after six-month-old twins for the night.

Little did she know that this would be the birth of her non-profit organisation, New Beginnings Place of Safety, which offers a place of refuge to 10 vulnerable children — and has helped hundreds in the past...

