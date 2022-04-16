Plett woman offers destitute children new beginning
Chance request to look after twins turns into life’s work for Celia Buso
Celia Buso was on her way to church when she was stopped by two policemen who asked if she could look after six-month-old twins for the night.
Little did she know that this would be the birth of her non-profit organisation, New Beginnings Place of Safety, which offers a place of refuge to 10 vulnerable children — and has helped hundreds in the past...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.