Camera network provides edge in fighting rural crime

More eyes on roads sees big increase in successful arrests and goods recovered

Premium By Riaan Marais -

Guns, drugs and even stolen goats have been recovered in recent months thanks to state-of-the-art camera systems keeping a close eye on rural roads.



Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) camera systems have been around since 2018 and are gaining momentum across the Eastern Cape, proving to be a valuable tool in the fight against crime...