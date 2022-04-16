Camera network provides edge in fighting rural crime
More eyes on roads sees big increase in successful arrests and goods recovered
Guns, drugs and even stolen goats have been recovered in recent months thanks to state-of-the-art camera systems keeping a close eye on rural roads.
Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) camera systems have been around since 2018 and are gaining momentum across the Eastern Cape, proving to be a valuable tool in the fight against crime...
