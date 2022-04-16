Call for ANC, DA to run metro together

Civil Society Coalition proposes power-sharing deal to solve Bay council chaos

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Siyamtanda Capa -

A power-sharing deal between the ANC and DA is the solution the Civil Society Coalition has proposed to the two parties on Tuesday to counter the chaos in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.



The arrangement to have both parties running the metro would see the end of the mayoral committee, which would be replaced by an executive committee...