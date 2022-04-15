‘Slap-happy apparition’ sparks hysteria at Plett primary school

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A seemingly supernatural presence caused widespread hysteria at a Plettenberg Bay primary school on Thursday, with grade 1 children claiming to have been slapped by a figure dressed in black.



Parents, teachers and pupils at Phakamisani Primary School were dumbfounded when several grade 1 pupils said they had been slapped by a tall black-clad figure sporting dreadlocks...