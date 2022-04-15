‘Slap-happy apparition’ sparks hysteria at Plett primary school
A seemingly supernatural presence caused widespread hysteria at a Plettenberg Bay primary school on Thursday, with grade 1 children claiming to have been slapped by a figure dressed in black.
Parents, teachers and pupils at Phakamisani Primary School were dumbfounded when several grade 1 pupils said they had been slapped by a tall black-clad figure sporting dreadlocks...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.