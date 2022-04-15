Mabuyane urges SACP to contest local government elections

By Siyamtanda Capa -

The SACP was urged to contest the next local government elections at a memorial lecture in honour of the party’s general secretary and liberation struggle icon Chris Hani at Kariega’s community hall on Thursday.



But for the SACP to create dominance in society it had to think creatively about where it could gain influence, ANC Eastern Cape task team convener Oscar Mabuyane said...