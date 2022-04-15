Law enforcement watching roads and beaches
With a high number of people expected on the roads and beaches this weekend, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned that anyone who breaks the law will be arrested or fined.
The municipality’s law enforcement divisions will be out in full force over the Easter weekend, with metro police and traffic law enforcement roadblocks already in place to nab drunk drivers and other transgressors...
