Jeffreys Bay to come alive with Kouga Easter Festival

By Simtembile Mgidi -

The fourth annual Kouga Easter Festival is returning this weekend with a host of national artists, various sporting events and loads of food stalls and activities set to entertain the hundreds of people expected to descend on Jeffreys Bay.



Kouga deputy mayor Hattingh Bornman said they were excited to host the festival, particularly after the national state of disaster was lifted which saw them opt for a longer four-day festival this year...