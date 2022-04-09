×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Rhodes journalism alumni recognised for their contribution to the industry

Premium
Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
09 April 2022

As it celebrated its golden anniversary, the Rhodes University School of Journalism and Media Studies on Friday honoured 10 of its distinguished alumni who have made a significant mark in the industry. 

The 10 are part of a group of 50 former students who will be honoured this year. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space

Most Read