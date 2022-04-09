Ratepayer fury at new house valuations

Massive increases for some homeowners, who fear rates will be hiked as well

Guy Rogers -

With three weeks to go before the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wraps up its 2022 general valuation roll, many homeowners have lodged disputes, with opposition building against the steep new municipal property prices which will drive up rates.



Many homeowners are arguing that the roll is flawed and not based on market values...