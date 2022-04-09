×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

New opera company to be launched with top-class amateur singers

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
09 April 2022

Punted as a first of its kind for Nelson Mandela Bay, the newly launched Iphondo EC Opera Company will be presenting its first production this weekend.

Performed in isiXhosa, A Mothers’ Love will showcase some of the metro’s finest amateur opera singers at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale on Sunday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space

Most Read