More goals and match accolades to come, says young Chippa star

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Walmer Township’s Azola Matrose is enjoying a memorable first soccer season for Chippa United in the Dstv Premiership.



The teenage star has made only six appearances since joining Chippa, but has made a big impression, particularly in their most recent matches against Kaizer Chiefs and Supersport United. ..