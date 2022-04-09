Helenvale youth centre brings new opportunities

Multi-stakeholder partnership will see much-needed services delivered for those in need

By Roslyn Baatjies -

A journey spanning almost two decades culminated in the official opening of the Helenvale-Barcelona Youth Centre on Friday.



The centre forms part of the youth employment promotion component of the German-funded Safety and Peace through Urban Upgrading (SPUU) programme in Helenvale and was erected at cost of R2.5m for construction and an additional R200,000 in creative arts programmes...