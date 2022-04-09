‘Girl strangled with a shoelace on beach’

Chilling evidence of nine-year-old’s killing aired during Gqeberha bail hearing

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Strangled with a shoelace — this is how police believe a nine-year-old girl died on Maitland Beach, allegedly at the hands of her father’s girlfriend.



The Gqeberha woman accused of killing the child and leaving her body on the beach after an outing, brought a formal bail application in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday...