‘Girl strangled with a shoelace on beach’
Chilling evidence of nine-year-old’s killing aired during Gqeberha bail hearing
Strangled with a shoelace — this is how police believe a nine-year-old girl died on Maitland Beach, allegedly at the hands of her father’s girlfriend.
The Gqeberha woman accused of killing the child and leaving her body on the beach after an outing, brought a formal bail application in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.