Mandela Bay Theatre Complex now a declared cultural institution
Driven by the clear vision to become the leading producer of excellence and job creation for performing arts in the Eastern Cape, the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex on Friday formally acknowledged its status as a cultural institution.
With the province’s talent at the centre of its operations, the institution outlined its three-year financial and programmes plan meant to ensure its vision becomes a reality. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.