Your Weekend

Central going to the dogs — fast

One-time tourism magnet has become a filthy, rundown, unsafe place

By Siyamtanda Capa and Yolanda Palezweni - 03 April 2022

Once dubbed a promising neighbourhood and an ideal location for young professionals, Central has been reduced to a shadow of its former self.

The inner-city suburb is home to some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s iconic landmarks but some buildings — mostly privately owned — have been invaded by the homeless...

