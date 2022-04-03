Central going to the dogs — fast

One-time tourism magnet has become a filthy, rundown, unsafe place

By Siyamtanda Capa and Yolanda Palezweni -

Once dubbed a promising neighbourhood and an ideal location for young professionals, Central has been reduced to a shadow of its former self.



The inner-city suburb is home to some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s iconic landmarks but some buildings — mostly privately owned — have been invaded by the homeless...