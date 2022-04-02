×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Woman charged with killing nine-year-old to apply for bail next week

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
02 April 2022

The Gqeberha woman charged with the murder of her boyfriend’s nine-year-old daughter will bring an application for bail next week.

Lesley-Ann Damons, 25, appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday after she was arrested on Monday. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read