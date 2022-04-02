Woman charged with killing nine-year-old to apply for bail next week
The Gqeberha woman charged with the murder of her boyfriend’s nine-year-old daughter will bring an application for bail next week.
Lesley-Ann Damons, 25, appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday after she was arrested on Monday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.