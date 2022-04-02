Water outages hurting Nelson Mandela Bay businesses, residents
Water leaks everywhere, but not a drop to drink.
For the past week Nelson Mandela Bay residents and business owners have battled dry taps as the municipality promises to rectify the situation. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.