Ex-Gqeberha man frying high after ‘MasterChef SA’ triumph

By Zamandulo Malonde -

He has had to bite his tongue to keep his triumph a secret, but former Gqeberha resident Shawn Godfrey can finally share the exciting news that he is one of SA’s best amateur chefs.



On Thursday night, the Cape Town-based father of three was crowned winner of MasterChef South Africa. ..