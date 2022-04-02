Disgraced coach Dean Carelse’s mom ‘wanted to slap him’
Disgraced water polo coach’s parent speaks out after his conviction for grooming
While Dean Carelse was in an Australian jail awaiting his fate for grooming young children, he wrote to his family back home in Gqeberha, apologising for what he had put them through.
Within the next six months, the disgraced water polo coach will be back on home soil, with the Australian government in the process of deporting him for his vile acts...
