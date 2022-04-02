Autism awareness march highlights desperate need for schools

Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



Almost 100 teachers, parents and representatives of non-profit organisations took to the streets of Gqeberha to raise awareness about the plight of what they deem are the “forgotten” children with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.



The march, organised by local autism advocate and founder of Autism Matters RSA, Nobatembu Qosho, was staged a day before World Autism Day on Saturday to highlight the lack of facilities and opportunities afforded to children with autism and ADHD...