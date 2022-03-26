‘Ambulance’ edge-of-your seat stuff as first film to open at new-look Boardwalk complex

By Devon Koen -

Grip onto your seats for a thrill-a-minute ride through the streets of Los Angeles as you become immersed in Ambulance, the latest cinematic offering by renowned filmmaker Michael Bay.



It is the first film to hit the big screen at the newly revamped Nu Metro Cinema Complex at the Boardwalk Mall...