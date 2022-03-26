‘Ambulance’ edge-of-your seat stuff as first film to open at new-look Boardwalk complex
Grip onto your seats for a thrill-a-minute ride through the streets of Los Angeles as you become immersed in Ambulance, the latest cinematic offering by renowned filmmaker Michael Bay.
It is the first film to hit the big screen at the newly revamped Nu Metro Cinema Complex at the Boardwalk Mall...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.