Minimum wage out of reach for most self-employed people

Only a small minority earn more than R4,452 a month — Eastern Cape study

Premium Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter



At 8am, Paul Munaku* jumps on his motorbike and patiently waits for his cellphone to ping with a delivery order.



Eight hours later, Gracious Gomba* sets up her stall on the corner of Cuyler Street and Athol Fugard Terrace, in Central, Gqeberha...