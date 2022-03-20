‘Sooopah’ grub at one of SA’s oldest pubs

Premium By Elaine King -

It is raining and locals know there is no better way to spend a Sunday than to head off with friends to The Bell Tavern armed with an appetite to while away the afternoon, enjoying the pub atmosphere — or perhaps sitting under umbrellas in the garden.



Belvidere Manor in Knysna is home to The Bell Tavern, which occupies the oldest building at Belvidere and features a wine cellar in the original cold store that can be viewed through a window in the floor...