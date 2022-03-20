‘Sooopah’ grub at one of SA’s oldest pubs
It is raining and locals know there is no better way to spend a Sunday than to head off with friends to The Bell Tavern armed with an appetite to while away the afternoon, enjoying the pub atmosphere — or perhaps sitting under umbrellas in the garden.
Belvidere Manor in Knysna is home to The Bell Tavern, which occupies the oldest building at Belvidere and features a wine cellar in the original cold store that can be viewed through a window in the floor...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.