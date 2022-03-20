Your Weekend

Power cable thieves also causing water leaks

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
20 March 2022

About 450m of buried electricity cables have been neatly dug up by thieves near the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, with the digging causing further damage to water pipes and resulting in several leaks.

Thieves first started digging the trench on Airport Road several weeks ago, but it gets longer every day...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested

Most Read