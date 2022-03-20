Power cable thieves also causing water leaks
About 450m of buried electricity cables have been neatly dug up by thieves near the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, with the digging causing further damage to water pipes and resulting in several leaks.
Thieves first started digging the trench on Airport Road several weeks ago, but it gets longer every day...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.