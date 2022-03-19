Students too broke to go to class without NSFAS funding
Students from the South Cape TVET College’s six campuses continued to protest or stay away from classes on Friday as they pleaded for their National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowances to be paid.
According to deputy SRC president Thabisa Kwanti, the situation has become so dire that some students are opting to return home instead of completing the year. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.