Students too broke to go to class without NSFAS funding

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
19 March 2022

Students from the South Cape TVET College’s six campuses continued to protest or stay away from classes on Friday as they pleaded for their National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowances to be paid.

According to deputy SRC president Thabisa Kwanti, the situation has become so dire that some students are opting to return home instead of completing the year. ..

