Metro raids Summerstrand flat block over R500,000 service payment debt

Tense stand-off as official points out tampering with electricity installation

By Guy Rogers - 19 March 2022

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, metro police and police officers swooped on a Summerstrand block of flats with an alleged R500,000 service payment debt on Thursday night — and cut off the electricity supply.

The dramatic move took place after a confrontation in the courtyard of Beacon Lodge between the authorities, the owner and some residents...

