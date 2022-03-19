Horror unfolds as girl, 3, electrocuted

Kwazakhele family mourns child killed by illegal electricity connection

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



She picked up the wire cable, wrapped it around her arm, and was on her way to show her sister what she had found when three-year-old Khazimla Dweni collapsed.



Her eight-year-old sister, Esona, picked her up and carried her inside the house to tell their grandfather something was wrong...