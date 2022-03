By-election in Gqeberha’s Ward 20 set for May 4

By Siyamtanda Capa -

A by-election in Gqeberha’s Ward 20, which includes part of Kwazakhele, will be held on May 4 because of the killing of ANC councillor Zwelandile Booi.



Booi died in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street in February...