Von Wielligh has special place in his heart for Marina Martinique

Tuks swimmer competed in SA Open Water Champs at Jeffreys Bay despite personal tragedy

Tuks swimmer Reino von Wielligh says the Marina Martinique venue will always hold a special place in his heart as it was the site where he and his late girlfriend Annien Müller shared their final event together.



The 29-year-old open water swimmer, who took part in the recently concluded SA National Open Water Championships at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay, had his life turned upside down with the sudden death of Müller, only a week before the start of the event...