Rare illness unites men in business
Remarkable story of ex-cricketer Solo Nqweni’s rise to top Boardwalk Mall job
When the chair of Flanagan & Gerard, the company behind the redevelopment of the R500m Boardwalk Mall, first met Solo Nqweni, he was paralysed in his hospital bed.
The former professional cricketer had just been flown back to SA from the UK, where he became ill with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.