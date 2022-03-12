Nelson Mandela Bay in big trouble as adjustment budget again fails to pass
A letter from the National Treasury threatening to withhold equitable share and conditional grant payments from Nelson Mandela Bay spurred speaker Gary van Niekerk to hastily schedule yesterday’s council meeting in an attempt to get the adjustment budget passed — but it was rejected by a majority of councillors.
Treasury warned the municipality that if the budget was not passed on Friday tranches worth R351m might not be paid to the city next week...
