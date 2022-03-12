Maiden rosé to join award-winning Sav, delicate chardonnay

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Until January 2021, Kay and Monty Vineyards was producing wine only from the established sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot noir grapes.



It picks only between six to seven tonnes of grapes per hectare and intend to keep the production small to deliver a quality wine with a unique, handcrafted and appealing new flavours...