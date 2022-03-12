Maiden rosé to join award-winning Sav, delicate chardonnay
Until January 2021, Kay and Monty Vineyards was producing wine only from the established sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot noir grapes.
It picks only between six to seven tonnes of grapes per hectare and intend to keep the production small to deliver a quality wine with a unique, handcrafted and appealing new flavours...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.