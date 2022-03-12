Controlled trophy hunting can grow black rhino populations — report
Controlled trophy hunting of critically endangered black rhino helps to protect and grow their populations, according to a startling scientific report.
The report sheds light on the 2022 trophy hunting quotas announced by forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy in February, particularly the inclusion of 10 critically endangered black rhino, which prompted an outcry from sections of the conservation and animal rights fraternity...
