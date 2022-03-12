Collegiate matric dress uproar

Pupil banned from fashion show angry at being ‘sexualised’ after dress judged too revealing

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



An incident at Collegiate Girls’ High School where a matric pupil was banned from taking part in a fashion show because her cleavage allegedly made the principal’s husband “uncomfortable”, sparked a furore among parents and pupils, who protested outside the school on Friday.



Emotions ran high and the police were called to the scene as about 150 irate parents and pupils spoke out against what they called “body shaming” and the sexualisation of young girls. ..