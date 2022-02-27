WATCH | Pendla Primary School pupils run the gauntlet to get to school
A taxi comes barrelling down Ntshekisa Road in New Brighton and jumps a red traffic light, narrowly missing a group of children trying to cross the road.
“This is the reason I had to make sure I cross with them every morning,” a father says...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.