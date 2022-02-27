Secrets of the Agave slowly being unlocked

Graaff-Rienet farmers, partners, producing range of health, cosmetic products from age-old plant

Premium Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter



Farmers living in the heart of the Karoo have always suspected there was a “magical” element in the Agave plant and, aside from being one of the key ingredients in tequila, it continues to shyly reveal its secrets to those who explore it, as two cousins recently found out.



Originally from the US, the plant was first brought to SA’s shores by sailors who used it as ship ballast in the 1840s...