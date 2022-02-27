Luxury and tranquillity in heart of Eastern Cape

Premium By Devon Koen -

Steeped in the history of the Eastern Cape and offering magnificent views, the Mantis Founders Lodge is a feast for any traveller seeking peace and tranquillity.



Nestled between Gqeberha and Makhanda near the historic village of Sidbury on a 25,000ha game reserve, Founders Lodge offers pampered experiences for intimate getaways, family holidays or for smaller groups of friends travelling together...