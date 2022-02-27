Haute couture and gems in Garden Route charity shops

By Elaine King

Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, Wilderness and the greater Garden Route area are home to some very wealthy South Africans, be they retired, have holiday homes or are ‘swallows’ — these being the folk who chase summers.



So, then it’s no surprise that these same people who change the décor of their homes regularly, buy designer clothes overseas and just generally have very cool things from art to ornaments, give their gently-worn or even brand-new stuff to charity shops...