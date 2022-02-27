Haute couture and gems in Garden Route charity shops
Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, Wilderness and the greater Garden Route area are home to some very wealthy South Africans, be they retired, have holiday homes or are ‘swallows’ — these being the folk who chase summers.
So, then it’s no surprise that these same people who change the décor of their homes regularly, buy designer clothes overseas and just generally have very cool things from art to ornaments, give their gently-worn or even brand-new stuff to charity shops...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.