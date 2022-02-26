Threat to Nelson Mandela Bay coalition as PA withdraws support
Bid to meet adjustment budget deadline at risk as party unhappy about municipal jobs allocation
Less than three days before the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay hopes to adopt the adjustment budget, the Patriotic Alliance has withdrawn its support.
This throws a spanner in the works for the coalition, which needs 61 votes to pass the budget. ..
